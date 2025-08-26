Govt unconcerned about youth, stole votes for power, alleges Rahul

New Delhi: The Congress Monday slammed the Centre over the alleged lathi-charge on Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan here, with Rahul Gandhi claiming the Modi government was not concerned about youth’s future as it has come to power by “stealing votes”.

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination. Police, however, have denied Opposition parties’ claims of baton charging the demonstrators.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the govt over the issue.

“Stealing the future of the country’s youth has become a habit of the Modi government. The brutal lathi-charge by the Modi government’s puppet police on students protesting against rigging in SSC exams at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan is highly condemnable,” he said.

“Over the past 11 years, the BJP has handed over the journey of our youth from recruitment exams to getting jobs to paper leak mafias. The BJP-RSS has destroyed the education system. The youth of the country are enraged. Now the youth of the country will not tolerate this injustice!” Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The brutal lathi-charge on SSC candidates and teachers who were peacefully protesting at Ramlila Maidan is not only shameful but also the hallmark of a cowardly government.”

“The youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice -- but got lathi-charged,” said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.