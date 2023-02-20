Govt to soon launch aggregator policy for vehicles: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon roll out its aggregator policy for two-, three- and four-wheelers, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.



Gahlot’s comment comes a day after the Transport department cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

“Ref public notice by Transport department against private two-wheelers being used for carrying passengers in violation of statutory provisions.

“Aggregator policy for 2W (two-wheelers), 3W (three-wheelers) and 4W (four-wheelers) is in its final stage and will be rolled out soon helping them to apply for grant of license under the new scheme,” he said in a tweet.

The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year, the department said in a public notice.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder.

“The... violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, having punishment for the first offense up to Rs 5000, and for a second or subsequent offense with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to Rs 10,000 beside impounding of the vehicle,” read the public notice.