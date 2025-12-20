Govt to set up Bureau of Port Security to boost port and vessel security

NEW DELHI: A high-level meeting has been called by Union Home minister Amit Shah to mark the commencement of setting up an exclusive Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) to ensure vessel security and security of port infrastructure across India.

The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and the Minister of Civil Aviation.

During the discussion, Amit Shah emphasised the importance of a fool proof and integrated approach to port security in the wake of growing maritime trade and the strategic location of India. Amit Shah asked for graded and risk-based implementation of port security, taking into consideration various parameters like risk, maritime trade, location, and other criteria in order to make optimum use of resources.

The proposed Bureau of Port Security is to be created with statutory authority under section 13 of the newly enacted Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. This bureau is to come under the umbrella of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and will be concerned with the regulation aspects regarding ship security as well as port security. This proposed body is being designed on the framework of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which regulates aviation security.

BoPS would be administered by a Director General at Pay Level 15, to be appointed from the Indian Police Service. During the transition period of one year, the Director General of Shipping would be the Director General of the Bureau of Port Security.

An important role of this new entity will include gathering, analysing, and disseminating any related information concerning security, with a focus on cybersecurity issues. The Bureau will establish a division to shield its IT infrastructure at ports against any arising cyber threats.