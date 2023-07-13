‘Govt to provide free dish, improve AIR’s reach in border villages’

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur has announced that the Ministry will ensure supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections in far-flung areas in villages at Indo-China border. He has also said that better mobile connectivity to residents of these remote villages will be ensured soon and the government is committed to ensure better all-round connectivity to these areas.

The minister said this during an interaction he had with the villagers at Karzok Village of Ladakh some 211 kilometres from Leh.

It may be recalled that to achieve the goal of reaching out to the people living in far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD “FreeDish”, the government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free FreeDish connections in villages in border areas.