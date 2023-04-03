Govt to Parl: Gender justice issue needs careful consideration

New Delhi: While at various instances the opposition parties in the Parliament have raised the issue of more women’s representation at constitutional posts, the government at the Centre on Monday informed the Floor of the House that the issue involved needs careful consideration based on consensus among all political parties before a Bill for amendment in the Constitution is brought before the Parliament.



Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned while answering an unstarred question: “Gender justice is an important commitment of the government.”

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mala Roy, BJP Lok Sabha member Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar, BJD Lok Sabha member Pinaki Misra, BJP Lok Sabha members Yarabasi Devendrappa, Dilip Saikia, Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia and Devji Mansingram Patel asked the government whether the representation of

women in different legislative/elected bodies is very low in India compared to that of other democratic countries or whether the government has taken several steps to enhance the representation of women in the said bodies of the country and the manner in which the desired goals are to be achieved.

The minister mentioned in his replies that: “The government has not maintained any such data relating to India’s position in comparison to other countries.”