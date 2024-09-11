Govt to launch PAIR programme to boost research in higher education institutions

New Delhi: The government will launch the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme designed to elevate research capabilities in higher education institutions (HEIs) by linking top-tier research institutions with those where research capability is limited, creating a collaborative mentorship environment.



The decision was taken during the inaugural governing board meeting of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) on Tuesday, said Prof Abhay Karandikar, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology.

During a press briefing following the meeting, Karandikar highlighted a crucial issue hindering India’s research potential: less than 1 per cent of the nation’s 40,000 HEIs are currently engaged in research activities.

“Through PAIR, ANRF will link top-tier research institutions with those where research capability is limited, creating a collaborative mentorship environment,” he said.

The goal is to create a “Hub and Spoke” framework that will enable these institutions to systematically enhance their research excellence, he said.

Additionally, ANRF is set to launch the Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas (MAHA) to focus on critical areas of research.

The programme, according to Karandikar, will “catalyse multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary collaborations to address scientific challenges”.

Priority areas for immediate focus include electric vehicle mobility and advanced materials.

The ANRF, established through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act 2023, aims to propel India to the forefront of global scientific and technological advancement.

Karandikar, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, outlined ANRF’s broad mission.

“ANRF is set to seed, grow and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout the country, with a focus on diverse fields, including natural sciences, engineering, technology, environmental and earth sciences and health,” he said.

To further elevate India’s global standing in scientific research, the ANRF will establish world-class centres of excellence under the ANRF Centre of Excellence(ACE) initiative.

These centres will offer substantial funding and state-of-the-art infrastructure, enabling Indian institutions to compete on the global stage. “We expect these centres to catalyse outstanding research achievements and raise the global rankings of Indian institutions,” Karandikar said.

The ANRF also seeks to bridge the gap between research-based innovation and market-ready products.

The ANRF Translational Research and Innovation (ATRI) initiative aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry to accelerate technological innovation.

In addition to these high-profile programmes, he said the ANRF is committed to supporting early-career researchers through enhanced project grants and a continuation of the National Postdoctoral Fellowship scheme. Furthermore, the foundation will promote international collaborations.