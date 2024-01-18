‘Govt to initiate pilot projects in cluster mode to boost crop diversification’

The Haryana government is outlining pilot projects on a cluster mode for the progress of agriculture and farmers. These projects aim to boost crop diversification, micro-irrigation schemes, livestock improvement, and other agriculture-allied activities. Besides this, the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran will formulate new schemes to promote organic farming, natural farming, and cooperative farming.

The decision was taken by the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing the third meeting of the General Body of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran held here on Wednesday.

Khattar while giving directions to the officers concerned, emphasised on the need to adopt new agricultural systems alongside traditional farming practices to increase income and progress of small and marginal farmers, considering the decreasing size of arable land.

CM Khatter highlighted the immense possibilities in the livestock sector for farmers to enhance their income. Cooperative farming is also crucial for addressing the challenges of small land holdings and promoting food processing industries. Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, and Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli also attended the meeting.