Govt to focus on promoting Lakshadweep, domestic islands

Bengaluru: The Union Ministry of Tourism will adopt a sustainable tourism development model to showcase Lakshadweep but is keen on not “overcrowding” the islands to preserve its ecology and ensure that the local environment is not spoiled, a senior government official said.

Besides promoting domestic islands, less popular spots in India are being identified to develop tourism and smaller promotional programmes put in place, Director of Ministry of Tourism, Bengaluru office, Mohamed Farouk, said.

He emphasised that the Ministry doesn’t want to encourage mass tourism in these lesser known destinations at least for sometime so that the beauty and ecological sensitivity of the places are maintained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early January visit to Lakshadweep has drawn global attention to the archipelago and its immense tourism potential.

He also posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and shared his “exhilarating experience” after snorkelling in the islands located in the Arabian Sea. Pictures also showcased moments from his early morning strolls along the pristine beaches of the islands.

“Of late, our Honourable Prime Minister visited Lakshadweep. It is one of the most sought after islands and the beaches are beautiful there. These (Lakshadweep) are one of the best beaches that we will find in India. So we are promoting Lakshadweep. There are lot of inquires about Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. We are coming up with good star classified hotels in Lakshadweep very soon,” Farouk said.

“Taj hotel group is coming up with hotels there. They have already started the work and I am sure within one or two years time, they would be catering to the tourists. The high-end tourists will find Lakshadweep, a beautiful beach destination compared to any other world class destinations,” he said.

Incidentally, three deputy ministers of Maldives used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on X’ following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. The controversy also led several Indian celebrities appealing to people to explore domestic islands instead of going to the Maldives.

Several initiatives are being taken to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, including construction of additional rooms and plans afoot for a big airport, with the archipelago being discussed across the world after the visit of Modi, its administrator Praful Patel had recently said.

The Ministry has also identified the islands which would be developed as a tourist destination spots in Lakshadweep but Farouk said the focus would be to adopt sustainable tourism development model since it a “very eco-sensitive destination.”

“Lakshadweep has many islands and we have selected a few right now like Minicoy, Suheli Par, Agatti and also Bangaram.

Lakshadweep is a very eco senstive destination, it is ecologically fragile and we have to ensure that when we do tourism, it should be sustainable. So, we are looking at a sustainable tourism development model where Lakshadweep’s unique features, the fragile eco senstive eco system will be maintained,” he said. As of now, the Ministry is cautious about not bringing in too many players in Lakshadweep as it does not want the island to be “overcrowded” at this point in time.