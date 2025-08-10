Govt to extend full support for treatment of serious ailments: UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured that the state government would provide full financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

According to an official statement, the chief minister made the remarks while interacting with people seeking aid for critical medical treatment during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple.

He urged them to get treated at the best hospitals without worry, stating that the government would bear the entire cost of treatment.

Adityanath directed officials to expedite the preparation of medical estimates for those in need and send them to the government so that adequate funds could be released from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

During the Janata Darshan, held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium, the chief minister met nearly 200 people, listening to their grievances one by one and handing over their applications to officials for prompt redressal.

He instructed officials to resolve public grievances with seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring timely and satisfactory solutions so that no one faces unnecessary hardship.

In cases related to land grabbing or intimidation, the chief minister directed strict legal action.

Responding to a woman's request, he also directed officials to allot her a land lease.