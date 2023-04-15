Govt to extend 4G services upto Spiti Valley, says Sukhu

shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday reached Spiti Valley on his three-day visit to district Lahaul-Spiti ahead of Himachal Day celebrations — a function which he will be presiding over for the first time at Kaza.



The local people accorded a grand welcome to the chief minister with traditional costumes and musical instruments at Sagnam Helipad, Kungri Gompa and Dhankar Gompa.

The CM offered prayers at the Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. Addressing a gathering at Kungri Gompa, Sukhu said his government would lay emphasis on the maximum use of technology to strengthen the infrastructure in the region and with a vision to strengthen the economy of the valley, 4G services would be extending upto Spiti Valley. The Valley remains cut off from rest of the world for more than six months after the snowfall in the winters.The communication services thus holds great importance for the people.

He said that the state government was well aware of the difficulties faced by the tribal areas and was working with commitment to make their daily life more comfortable and accessible. Sukhu said that to solve the problems of Spiti Valley, a plan would be prepared and implemented in consultation with the local MLA.

After assuming office, I have come on a visit to Spiti for the first time and the rich cultural heritage of the Valley is invaluable, said Sukhu. The state government is determined for the development of the tribal areas and this year, a state-level function was being celebrated at Kaza on Himachal Day, which would further strengthen the culture of the region and connect with the people here, he added.

The CM said that the state government was taking concrete steps to bring back the economy which was in the trough due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government and the positive results of these would be seen in the next four years.

He assured that with the cooperation of all, Himachal would be among the most prosperous states of the country in the next ten years.

With the aim of strengthening the rural economy, special provisions have been made in the Budget. He said that along with providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible widow women for house construction, a provision has been made for education loan at one per cent interest to poor children for higher education.

Linking solar energy with self-employment, the state government has made a provision of 40 percent subsidy for solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW, which would provide means of income to the youth, he said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs.50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery on the occasion.

A colourful cultural program was also presented on the occasion. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the locals of the Spiti Valley to preserve their unique culture. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the cultural programme.