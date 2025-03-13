Govt tightens Indo-Bangladesh border security in face of growing concerns

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has beefed up security along the Indo-Bangladesh border after apprehending 2,601 Bangladeshi nationals between January 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025. The maximum number of apprehensions was made in October 2024, when 331 people were caught trying to cross the border illegally.

To enhance border protection, the Government has utilised advanced surveillance equipment, added manpower, and incorporated high-tech surveillance systems. The initiatives involve the employment of Hand Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI), Night Vision Devices (NVD), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, IR sensors, and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), for which the pilot project has been launched in Dhubri, Assam. Operational improvements consist of round-the-clock patrolling, checkpoints, observation posts, and joint operations with local police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Border zones are being lit up with floodlights and solar lights, and riverine areas are being guarded with boats and floating Border outposts (BOPs). Intelligence networks have been strengthened to monitor human traffickers, and more barriers have been installed in sensitive areas. The Border Security Force (BSF) is actively working with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in regular dialogue under the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines. Also, the 2011 signed Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) allows meetings between BSF-BGB Nodal Officers for cooperation and border security approaches.