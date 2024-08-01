Govt tells RS: 117 dead in Assam floods in 2024, 880 in five years

New Delhi: A total of 880 people, including 117 so far this year, lost their lives in Assam due to floods in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to information furnished by the Assam government, since 2019 till July 27, 2024, a total of 880 people lost their lives as a result of devastating floods in Assam, Union MoS for home Nityanand Rai said.

While 117 people lost their lives so far this year, 65 died in 2023, 278 in 2022, 73 in 2021, 190 in 2020 and 157 in 2019, Rai said.