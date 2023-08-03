‘Govt taking steps to increase organ donation in the country’

New Delhi: Over 15,000 organ donations are now made annually in the country as compared to 5,000 in 2013, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.



“There cannot be a greater service to humanity than giving life to another person,” he said at the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony.

The ceremony was held to felicitate families who decided to donate organs of their loved ones, to spread awareness on deceased organ donation and recognise the contribution of medical professionals working in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

“In 2013, around 5,000 people came forward to donate their organs. Now there are over 15,000 organ donors annually,” he said.

He said the government has taken several steps for increasing organ donations in the country and the age limit of 65 years for donating organs has been removed.

Tamil Nadu continues to lead in organ donations with 1,705 people donating their organs to save 6,247 human lives, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

He claimed increased awareness and transparent organ allocation policy were among the factors that made Tamil Nadu win the best-performing state award for organ donation at the national level.

Since 2008, 1,705 people donated their organs facilitating 786 heart, 801 lung, 1,565 liver and 3,046 kidney transplants, 37 pancreases, besides small intestines, and other organs, totally benefitting 6,247 recipients so far, Subramanian said after receiving the award along with Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) award was presented at the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony meant to facilitate the donor families, in the national capital. About 40 government hospitals and 120 private hospitals across the state have been provided the organ harvest licenses. Transplants were performed even under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he said.

In the last two years, 292 people donated their organs to benefit 1,062 people, Subramanian said. The Union Minister lauded the families of organ donors and the members of civil society. The government, he said, is committed to bring in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation.