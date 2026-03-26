Govt strengthens support for Kashmiri migrants

NEW DELHI: The Centre has outlined a range of welfare measures being extended to Kashmiri migrant families, focusing on financial assistance, food security, housing, and employment opportunities. The initiatives are being implemented under the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) framework and the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), aimed at improving living conditions and ensuring long-term support for displaced families.



At present, registered migrant families receive monthly cash assistance of Rs 3,250 per person, capped at Rs 13,000 per family. In addition, free ration is being provided, with Kashmiri migrants receiving rice, atta, and sugar under a fixed monthly scale. Separate ration provisions are in place for migrants settled in Jammu. This information was shared by the government in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the government is also maintaining residential camps and flats that house migrant families in Jammu, ensuring basic facilities and upkeep. Alongside relief measures, employment has been a key focus. Out of 6,000 posts earmarked for Kashmiri migrant youth, appointment orders have already been issued to 5,896 candidates—covering over 98 per cent of the targeted positions. Efforts have also been made to simplify access to services. Online facilities for registration and issuance of key documents such as domicile, income, EWS, and migrant certificates are now available. Aadhaar-based DBT has been introduced to ensure timely and transparent delivery of financial assistance directly into beneficiaries’ accounts.

To stay connected with migrant communities, the government has been conducting outreach programmes and grievance redressal camps across the country.