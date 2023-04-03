Govt stands with farmers in every situation, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government stands with the farmers in every situation like a natural calamity for all possible cooperation. The compensation for crop loss during the recent rains and hailstorms will be given by the government till May after getting “Girdawari” done.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the people during a Jan Samvad programme at Tigrana and Dhanana villages of Bhiwani district on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that instead of traditional farming, the farmers should adopt fish farming business in waterlogged fields and take effective steps towards economic prosperity. He said that there is an income of about Rs 2 lakh per acre per year for rearing “Jhinga” fish in the fish farming business.

The Chief Minister said that during its 8-year tenure, the state government has done public welfare works with the spirit of Antyodaya. “Today food is being cooked with gas cylinders in every household. Uninterrupted supply of electricity has been ensured in every house in the villages and the work of providing tap water to every house has been done by the government. The benefits of the government’s schemes are automatically reaching the needy through the Parivar Pehchan Patra,” he said.

The Chief Minister along with Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal visited the fields in Tigrana village to interact with the farmers. He also took stock of the crop loss due to rain on the farms. The Chief Minister said that the farmers must register on the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” portal so that they can upload information about their losses on “Kshatipurti” portal and get compensation according to

Girdawari.