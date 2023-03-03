Govt should take back FIR lodged against sarpanches, without delay, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said it has become a habit of the BJP-JJP government to lathi-charge on every issue and to crush the voice of the people who stand up for their rights. This government did not spare anyone from farmers, youth, employees, panch and sarpanch to women.

Answering questions from journalists in a press conference, he demanded withdrawal of the FIR lodged against 4000 Sarpanchs protesting in Panchkula. He said the e-tendering system imposed on panchayats is not correct. He said the coalition government is steeped in corruption from head to toe, and this is why in the name of e-tendering, the government wants to establish a base of corruption even in Panchayati Raj.

“When the panchayat representatives opposed this, the government tried to suppress their voice with the brute force of police batons. Instead of accepting the demands of Panch-Sarpanchs, the government registered an FIR against them.

Congress will meet and submit a memorandum to the Governor on March 6 against this undemocratic attitude of the government.