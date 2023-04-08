‘Govt should stop making excuses & buy wheat from farmers’

rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded that the state government should stop making excuses and start procuring wheat from farmers and give compensation soon for the crop damaged due to rain. Hooda said the BJP-JJP government is troubling the farmers by making excuses like luster loss, moisture and others.



Addressing a press conference here Saturday, Hooda said the farmers are already facing problems due to bad weather. “The government is troubling them further by stopping the purchase of wheat. The government should immediately buy wheat on MSP by giving concession in the limit of moisture and luster loss,” he said.

Hooda also demanded the government to give at least Rs 500 per quintal bonus and also demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 to 50,000 per acre for the crop damaged due to rains in the past. Answering the questions of the journalists, Hooda said after 9 years, now the government has remembered the villages, while it had ignored all sections, during its entire tenure.