‘Govt should issue release order for smooth procurement of paddy’

CHANDIGARH: Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has made several suggestions to the government for smooth procurement of paddy.



He has demanded a proper increase in the quota of shellers as the number of people purchasing paddy in the market is very less due to less quota. Due to this, he said, neither purchases are being made smoothly nor farmers are getting fair rates.

Hooda noted that farmers are incurring a loss of Rs 200 to 300 per quintal. Hooda added that the government should issue release orders to solve the problems of the farmers, so that buyers can also go to nearby markets and purchase. By getting this discount to private agencies, the number of buyers in the market will increase and the chances of farmers getting higher rates will also increase.

He also reiterated the demand for lifting the ban on export of paddy. He also said export duty should also be abolished so that farmers can get the benefit of high prices in the international market. Hooda said he has visited many mandis to know about the problems of the farmers firsthand.

“It is not justified for the BJP-JJP government to evade its responsibility to leave the farmers at mercy of portals like ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’, because these portals stop working in every procurement season, which increases the problems of the farmers,” he stated.