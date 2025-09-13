Govt should give Rs 70,000 per acre compensation to flood victims: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the government is not taking concrete steps to help and provide relief to flood victims.

Stating that illegal mining in the Yamuna was one of the key reasons for massive floods, Hooda said the illegal mining has changed the course of the river itself.

“People are very angry about the BJP government’s inaction. Floods have caused severe devastation in Haryana. Farmers’ standing crops on 18 lakh acres have been destroyed by the floods. About 6,000 villages, 11 cities and 72 towns have been affected by the floods, about 4 lakh farmers have duly uploaded information about the damage on the portal, while the number of victims is much higher,” he stated.

Addressing a press conference at his residence after visiting various flood-affected areas, Hooda said this time the situation is worse than the floods of 1995.

He visited many areas including Yamunanagar to Rohtak and listened to the problems of the people. He said that the fields adjoining Yamuna were washed away along with all the crops and poplar trees. All the standing crops in the fields have been completely ruined. Sugarcane crops have been uprooted. All crops including paddy have been destroyed due to waterlogging.

So much sand has accumulated in the fields that it is impossible to harvest the next season’s crop.

Illegal mining in the area is responsible for making the floods more horrific. Under the protection of the government, illegal mining had reached such levels that it has changed the course of Yamuna.

“From NGT to Supreme Court, everyone has exposed the government regarding this, but instead of taking action against the mafia, the government continues giving them protection,” he added.