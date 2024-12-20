Govt should find solution to farmers’ issues: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that it is the government’s responsibility to take cognisance of the farmers’ issue, and it should find a solution to it as soon as possible.

He said the demands of the agitating farmers are completely justified. “According to the Swaminathan report, Congress is in favour of MSP and MSP guarantee under the C2 formula. It was also mentioned in the party’s election manifesto... Farming can be made profitable only by giving a fair price to the crops,” Hooda said.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Hooda said: “BJP itself had ended the farmers’ movement by promising MSP, but now the farmers are reminding the government of the promises it had made.”

“BJP itself had ended the farmers’ movement by promising MSP, but now the farmers are reminding the government of the promises it had made,” he said.