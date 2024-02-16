Govt should find solution by talking to farmers: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government should find a solution to the issue by talking to the agitating farmers.

Hooda said the government should end the agitation by accepting the demands of the farmers. He said that when the Congress government is formed in the state, the responsibility of crop insurance will be handed over to government companies and farmers will also be guaranteed MSP.

Hooda was in Sonipat on Thursday to inaugurate the Girls Model School established by Tikaram Shikshan Sansthan where he was given a warm welcome. The former chief minister appreciated the work done by the organisation in the field of education. Apart from this, Hooda also reached Barona village of Kharkhoda to unveil the statues of leader Subhash Chandra Bose, martyr poet Mehar Singh and his wife Prem Kaur. He paid homage to the three.

On this occasion, Hooda said that Barona, the birthplace of a great personality like Mehar Singh, is a historical village.

Talking to journalists after the programme, he said that the BJP-JJP government is continuously playing with the interests of the farmers, and the government has become addicted to frauds and scams and has not spared even the Annadata.