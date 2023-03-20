Govt should compensate farmers at the earliest: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded compensation for the farmers as rains over the last two days have caused huge loss to the crops.



Hooda said there has also been hailstorm along with the rain at some places, due to this, wheat, mustard and all the crops in the field have been heavily damaged. The government should pay compensation for this damage by getting special girdawari done immediately.

Hooda said even before this, the farmers have been continuously facing the ravages of the weather, but farmers have not being given proper compensation by the government for many seasons, while companies are reaping profits of thousands of crores in the name of crop insurance scheme.

“Along with the weather, the farmers are also facing the brunt of the government’s neglect,” said Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.