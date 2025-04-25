Govt should act in national interest, not engage in campaign: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that the government should take quick action in the national interest in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, and not engage in a campaign, indirectly mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bihar. The editorial read: "The Pahalgam attack is inhumane, but blaming this case on Hindu-Muslim conflict is even more inhumane. Our fight is with Pakistan and terrorist groups. If anyone wants to defame Indian Muslims and Kashmiri people, then it indicates that they do not want to solve the country's problems and want to politicise Pahalgam like Pulwama." It slammed the BJP's IT cell, saying that "While all the tourists are saying that locals helped the tourists stranded in and around Pahalgam, it is shocking that the BJP's 'IT' cell is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims in this incident as well. The attack in Pahalgam was not only on tourists, it was on us. The Kashmiri people have expressed their human feelings that we were hurt in it, which should be taken into account. Our fight is with Pakistan and terrorist groups." "The country has not yet recovered from the shock of the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-five lakh tourists from all over the country reached Kashmir due to the propaganda that we have ended terrorism in Kashmir, and this happened without incident. There is a public outcry that every drop of blood and tears shed in Kashmir should be avenged, that justice should be done to Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are giving the impression that the Pahalgam incident should not be politicised. Since the Pahalgam attack took place, they have started saying that the issue should not be politicised. If these groups had followed the path of not politicising a tragic incident in the last ten years, there would not have been time to make such pleas today. The Pahalgam attack is inhumane, brutal and it must be avenged, but what does it mean to avenge? asked the Shiv Sena(UBT). "The country is facing a real threat from those who think that by voting for the BJP in the elections, making Modi the Prime Minister, and only by doing so, 'revenge' will be completed, and that the Pakistanis will hide in the pit. Revenge is to be taken from Pakistan and the terrorists. Will the revenge of Pahalgam be completed by challenging the Muslims of the country and attacking their mosques and madrasas? Some people are tempted to do so. The fight is against Pakistan, not against the patriotic Muslims who are Indian citizens," said the editorial.

"After the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, there were speeches, 'we will take revenge, we will make amends'. There were knee-jerk reactions in Parliament and public meetings. As revenge for Uri, a 'surgical strike' was carried out on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At that time, it was said that the backs of Pakistan and terrorists had been broken and the Pakistanis made amends, but that did not happen," claimed the editorial. The Shiv Sena(UBT) in the editorial recalled that Indira Gandhi in 1971 defeated Pakistan and divided it into two parts. Still, the tail of the Pakistanis remained crooked. What exactly is the PM Modi government going to do now? The government should take action, not merely do a campaign," said the editorial targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre. "PM Modi is shaken by the Pahalgam attack and returned after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia. Rahul Gandhi is returning after cancelling his US visit. It is usual for the government to call an all-party meeting after the 'Pahalgam' attack. What will a government that always suppresses the voice of the opposition and is not ready to discuss any issue in Parliament, from Kashmir to Manipur, do by calling an all-party meeting? The country's Home Minister is not serious about national security, as he has failed to protect the lives of the people. Home Minister’s removal is an all-party demand. If the government is not going to consider that demand, then why is there any need for meetings? " asked the Shiv Sena(UBT) in the editorial. Upping the criticism against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the editorial said: "It has been a long time since Article 370 was abrogated, but the government will not answer what it achieved by removing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has made huge cuts in the Army and reduced financial provisions for the Defence Department. This game is dangerous. It did not provide aircraft to the army units in Pulwama and left the safety of thousands of tourists in Pahalgam hanging in the wind. Now that the attack happened and the people are angry after innocent people were killed, the government is running around."