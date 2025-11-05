Govt sets target to build ‘Developed Chhattisgarh’ by 2047, says CM Sai

Raipur: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), the state government has set a target to build a “Developed Chhattisgarh by 2047”, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday.

A comprehensive Vision Document has already been prepared to guide this transformation, he added.

Chief Minister Sai made the remarks while addressing the “Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025” event in Nava Raipur.

The Chief Minister said that the Tech Start initiative marks a significant effort to steer the state toward innovation-driven technological entrepreneurship.

During the event, he honoured the winners of Ideathon 2025 and handed over partnership exchange agreements to organisations collaborating with the state government. Extending greetings to experts from the technology sector, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals on the occasion of the state’s Silver Jubilee Year, the Chief Minister emphasised the growing importance of technology-led growth in the region.

Chief Minister Sai said that India’s visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently inspired the nation to set ambitious goals and achieve them with determination.

The Chief Minister noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India now hosts hundreds of thousands of startups, many of which have achieved unicorn status. “The Government of Chhattisgarh is fully committed to fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth,” he affirmed.

Highlighting the resilience of the state’s youth, Sai said that “young people of Chhattisgarh possess the remarkable ability to excel even under the most challenging circumstances.” Citing examples, he mentioned Akanksha Satyavanshi, a daughter of the state who serves as the physiotherapist of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, and Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, who will pilot a fighter aircraft during the Nava Raipur Air Show, bringing pride to the state.

He further said that the government has implemented over 350 reforms to strengthen the Ease of Doing Business and Single Window System, positioning Chhattisgarh among India’s most attractive investment destinations. Alongside rapid industrial growth, the state is advancing swiftly in the IT and ITES sectors.