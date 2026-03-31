Govt scraps CISF ‘Hardship Allowance’

NEW DELHI: In a major policy change, the government has stopped the hardship allowance for personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), impacting thousands of officers and personnel across various units. The order from CISF Headquarters will take effect on April 1, 2026.



The decision affects members posted in 55 CISF units, including important sites like BSL Bokaro, BCCL Dhanbad, and CCL Kargali. With the allowance’s removal, both gazetted and non-gazetted personnel will no longer receive the extra monthly financial benefit that had been in place since 2017.

Previously, under guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, personnel in units located in Naxal-affected areas were eligible for a hardship allowance. Constables to Inspectors received Rs 10,000 per month, while officers from Assistant Commandant to DIG rank earned Rs 17,000 per month in addition to their salaries.

However, the government has now chosen to end the allowance as part of its broader goal related to the target of a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026. Officials noted this move also aims to reduce spending since the benefit was extended in some regions not directly impacted by Naxal activity.

The withdrawal will directly affect nearly 15,000 CISF personnel deployed in various units, especially in the eastern sector under Ranchi, which includes 43 of the 55 impacted units. At the same time, this decision is expected to generate significant savings for public sector undertakings and other organizations that were covering these allowances.

Estimates indicate that about Rs 200 crore per month could be saved after the allowance is discontinued.