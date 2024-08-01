‘Govt schemes to reach every corner through hoardings and social media’

Patna: Minister of information and public relations, Maheshwar Hazari, has mandated the publicity of all welfare schemes by officers up to the panchayat level in all districts through hoardings. This aims to ensure that the benefits of state government schemes reach the most remote individuals.

At the panchayat level, hoardings should be installed at RTPS centres, panchayat government buildings, health centres, and zonal buildings where the general public visits in large numbers. This department, as the true mirror of the government, must ensure maximum visibility of these schemes. Addressing a state-level meeting with regional officials at the Information Bhawan, Hazari underscored the commitment of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the people. He stressed the responsibility of departmental officers to publicise these schemes extensively. Furthermore,

Hazari directed officers to utilise social media for disseminating government activities, highlighting the rapid spread of information on these platforms and the importance of using this for positive outreach.

During the meeting, Director Amit Kumar initiated the proceedings and reviewed the agenda. He provided detailed instructions regarding the youth outreach program, expenditure of funds for special publicity, and other related matters. Kumar also discussed social media activities, the status of hoardings, CD of street plays, and verification through cameras. On this occasion, senior officials of the department, including regional officials, were present across

all districts.