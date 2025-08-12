Govt scared by Rahul Gandhi’s revelations, claims Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday claimed that the BJP-led government is 'scared' by Rahul Gandhi’s disclosure of alleged fake voters.

“The way the police detained the Opposition leaders… makes it clear that the government has abandoned accountability and has resorted to dictatorship. Congress strongly condemns this undemocratic action,” Hooda said, reacting to the detention of Opposition MPs during a protest march to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

He alleged the EC was acting in concert with the BJP, “threatening the complainant” instead of addressing the charges. “The Commission should explain how so many fake votes were added to the voter list,” he said, questioning changes in Haryana’s voter turnout figures over three days after polling. Hooda claimed Congress won 74 seats in postal ballots but lost in EVM counting, contrary to past election patterns.