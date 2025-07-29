Govt says over 4.2 crore Grade I students in 8.9 lakh schools

New Delhi: Marking five years since the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Union government has reported reaching over 4.2 crore Grade I students in 8.9 lakh schools. Additionally, as many as 1.1 crore children have enrolled in Balvatikas (preschools), with the play-based ‘Jadui Pitara’ materials augmenting early learning experiences.

Over 1.15 lakh students from Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups and 7.58 lakh girls are housed in residential schools under Samagra Shiksha. The PRASHAST App enables early screening for disabilities, and Indian Sign Language has been introduced as a secondary-level subject, featuring over 1,000 accessible videos and talking books.

At the heart of the transformation is the shift from the erstwhile 10+2 structure to the holistic 5+3+3+4 design, supported by the National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF-FS 2022 and NCF-SE 2023). This structure integrates Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) with foundational literacy through initiatives like NIPUN Bharat and Vidya Pravesh, which have reached over 4.2 crore Grade I students in 8.9 lakh schools.

Curriculum design under NEP 2020 has become increasingly competency-driven. CBSE board examinations now feature 50 per cent competency-based questions and subjects are offered at two levels. Innovative textbooks like Mridang and Joyful Mathematics reflect India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. Vocational training from Grade 3 and integration of the National Credit Framework from secondary levels further align education with employability.

DIKSHA, India’s national EdTech platform, provides content in 133 languages, while e-Jadui Pitara and the 200 DTH channels under PM eVidya have enhanced access. Real-time data from the Rashtriya Vidya Samiksha Kendra (RVSK) is guiding policy decisions.

Assessments have evolved with the implementation of PARAKH, a competency-based evaluation framework. Findings from the 2024 Rashtriya Sarvekshan reveal rural and government school students outperforming their urban counterparts in foundational learning.

As the NEP enters its next phase, the focus remains on sustainability, teacher empowerment, and bridging the last-mile gaps.