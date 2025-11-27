Govt sanctions Rs 2,781 cr for Railways expansion

New Delhi: Aiming to significantly enhance the line capacity, mobility, and overall operational efficiency of Indian Railways, two major railway infrastructure projects of the Ministry of Railways, with a total estimated cost of about Rs 2,781 crore, were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.

The two projects cleared include doubling the 141-km Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus section in Gujarat and construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines on the 32-km Badlapur–Karjat section in Maharashtra.

Cumulatively, the projects will add almost 224 km to the railway network and benefit approximately 585 villages with a combined population of around 32 lakh across four districts in the two states.

Officials said the expansion in line capacity will significantly enhance service reliability and operational efficiency by decongesting these vital routes.

The projects are being executed under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a proactive pursuit of integrated planning to enhance multimodal connectivity and promote logistical efficiency through consultations among identified stakeholders.

The doubling of the Kanalus–Okha section is expected to provide far better connectivity to the Dwarkadhish temple, one of the key pilgrimage destinations in the country.

The improved rail access is also likely to give a boost to the overall development of the Saurashtra region by generating employment and self-employment opportunities, officials added.

Further, the Badlapur–Karjat stretch, being an important part of the Mumbai suburban corridor, will see major relief after the addition of the 3rd and 4th lines.

The project is expected to ease passenger congestion, cater to future traffic growth, and strengthen connectivity not only within the Mumbai metropolitan region but also with southern parts of the country.

Both routes are critical for the transportation of crucial commodities like coal, salt, containers, cement and petroleum, oil and lubricants.