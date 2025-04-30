Govt sanctions Rs 153 cr aid for hailstorm-hit Manipur

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has sanctioned Rs. 153.36 crore of additional Central aid for Manipur, which suffered greatly as a result of a hailstorm in 2024.

The relief, derived from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), depends on a 50 percent readjustment out of the beginning balance of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of the year.

The relief is an additional measure, beyond the current funds already released to states through the SDRF.

In the financial year 2024-25, the Central government disbursed a total of Rs 20,264.40 crore under the SDRF to 28 states, in addition to Rs 5,160.76 crore from the NDRF to 19 states. Additionally, Rs 4,984.25 crore was disbursed from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 19 states, and Rs 719.72 crore was disbursed through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

For the year 2025-26, the Central government has already released Rs. 895.60 crore under SDRF to a single state and Rs. 929.63 crore under NDRF to seven states, with further assistance to be provided as required.