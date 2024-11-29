Govt sanctions projects under SASCI scheme

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tourism has recently sanctioned projects under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, aiming to transform iconic tourist centres into global-scale destinations by infusing long-term interest-free loans for 50 years. The scheme is expected to boost local economies and create employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects.

The ministry shortlisted 40 projects across 23 states, amounting to Rs 3295.76 crore, which have now been sanctioned by the Department of Expenditure.