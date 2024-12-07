Govt sanctions over Rs 9K cr for Cyclone Fengal relief

new delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the release of the two instalments of Rs 944.80 crore, amounting to the central share through the State Disaster Response Fund to the Tamil Nadu government. This is to further provide relief assistance to those from the state who were victims of Cyclone Fengal, which hit on 30 November, 2024.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the move indicates the central government’s intent to support the states during natural calamities. A three-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been dispatched to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to visit ground zero and ascertain the damage caused by the cyclone. Subsequent financial assistance will be released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on reports submitted by the team as per procedure.

The government emphasised its high commitment to disaster-hit states in 2024.

To date, it has distributed over Rs 21,718 crore to 28 states. Of this, Rs 14,878.40 crore from the SDRF to 26 states and Rs 4,808.32 crore from the NDRF to 18 states have been released.