Govt sanctions over 3.52L houses under PMAY-U 2.0 in first CSMC meeting

NEW DELHI: The first Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) meeting of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the chairmanship of Secretary Srinivas Katikithala. During the meeting, over 3.52 lakh houses in 10 States and Union Territories (UTs) were sanctioned for construction.

About 3,52,915 homes under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) schemes of PMAY-U 2.0 have been approved in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Promoting women’s empowerment, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned exclusively for women, including single women and widows. Additionally, 90 houses have been allocated to transgender individuals. In a move towards inclusivity, the approved houses include 80,850 for Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries, 15,928 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 2,12,603 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing further financial assistance under PMAY-U 2.0, with Rs 30,000 to every senior citizen beneficiary above 70 years of age and Rs 20,000 to unmarried women between 40 years of age, widows, and separated female beneficiaries.