Govt sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 lakh cr for NE in 10 yrs: Gadkari

BY Mpost Bureau31 Oct 2023 6:06 PM GMT

GUWAHATI: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has accorded the highest priority to the Northeast and sanctioned national highway projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore for the region in the last 10 years.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation for 26 national highway projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore for Assam.

Speaking at a function on the last of his two-day visit to Guwahati, Gadkari said, “If infrastructure is good, industry, trade and agriculture will flourish.”

He said infrastructural development was a prerequisite for the development of the Northeast, and also stressed the region’s potential in alternative fuels and bamboo. He said the foundation stones of two crucial projects in this regard.

