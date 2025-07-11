Govt revises SMILE to expand beggars’ rehabilitation

New Delhi: The Centre has revised its flagship rehabilitation programme for beggars to include components like dedicated shelter homes, vocational training, psychological counselling, healthcare services, and education for children.

Officials emphasised that the revised SMILE scheme marks a shift from punitive responses to a rights-based, rehabilitative approach that offers structured support to help vulnerable individuals.

The updated SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme adopts a four-pronged approach: survey and identification, outreach and mobilisation, rescue and shelter, and comprehensive resettlement to promote long-term rehabilitation and restore social dignity to the country’s most marginalised groups.

The scheme will be implemented in cities focusing on pilgrimages, sites of religious importance, historical landmarks and tourist areas across the country in partnership with the state administration and relevant organisations.

According to the revised guidelines of the scheme, religious trusts and shrine boards will also play a significant role in implementing the scheme at pilgrimage and religious sites.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 100 crore over three years for the scheme: Rs 30 crore for 2023-24, Rs 33 crore for 2024-25, and Rs 37 crore for 2025-26.

The funds will be released in three instalments: 30 per cent for survey and mobilisation, 50 per cent for shelter and rehabilitation, and 20 per cent based on verified progress and reintegration status.

The government aims to rehabilitate 2,500 individuals in the first year, 6,000 in the second, and 8,000 in the third.