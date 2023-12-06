Govt reviews social networks progress on curbing deepfakes; advisory on 100% compliance soon

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.



New, amended IT Rules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and the safety and trust of online users are actively under consideration, Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.

“Held the 2nd #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and #Deepfakes with intermediaries today, to review the progress made since the Nov 24 meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100 per cent compliance will be issued in the next 2 days,” Chandrasekhar, who is Minister of State for IT and Electronics, said in the post.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government has talked tough with the digital platforms at Tuesday’s meeting.

Platforms have been clearly told that 11 “user harms” or “illegalities” flagged under IT Rules are also mapped to equivalent provisions in the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and hence criminal consequences can follow even under the current laws.

On November 24, Chandrasekhar met with the representatives of social media platforms and the companies were given seven days to act decisively on deepfakes, and align their terms of use as per the IT Rules.

Sources said that some platforms have complied, and those “slow” in doing so have been given additional time.

The government, in Tuesday’s meeting, has made it amply clear that it will continue with its “zero tolerance approach” on user harm arising from misinformation and deepfakes.

According to sources, many platforms have shown a clear understanding of what the right thing to do is, and are adapting quickly, but some platforms have shown “lethargy”.