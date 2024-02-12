Govt resources being diverted for few industrialists while poor facing neglect, says Rahul during Yatra

KORBA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Central government claiming that resources are being diverted for a select few industrialists as the majority of the population, especially the impoverished, were being neglected. Speaking at a public gathering in Sitamarhi, Chhattisgarh, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Gandhi urged citizens to awaken to what he described as their dwindling financial resources, claiming that they were being deceived and robbed.



Emphasising the necessity of a caste census, Gandhi highlighted the absence of representation from marginalised communities such as backward classes, Dalits, and Adivasis in the upper echelons of India’s top 200 companies, which he claimed were monopolising the country’s wealth.

Critiquing the BJP’s vision of a “Hindu Rashtra,” Gandhi asserted that the majority of the population, especially the impoverished, was being neglected, with resources mainly benefiting a select few industrialists.

He pointed out the disparity between the elite figures present at events like the Ram Mandir inauguration and the everyday struggles faced by the common people.

“Tell me, have you seen any poor, labourer, unemployed person or small businessmen at the Ram Mandir inauguration (last month)? I only saw (Gautam) Adani ji, (Mukesh) Ambani, Amitabh Bachahn, Aishwarya Rai and other big businessmen. Adani, Ambani and their families were giving big statements,” Gandhi said.

Accusing corporate giants like Adani and Ambani of profiting from the sale of Chinese goods at the expense of the citizens’ welfare, the Congress leader labelled this as economic injustice.

Gandhi lamented the media’s focus on certain prominent individuals asserting that his messages addressing pertinent issues were often sidelined.

During his address, Gandhi also stressed on the urgency of filling government job vacancies to uphold the public’s right to employment opportunities, underscoring the importance of addressing this

issue promptly.