Govt remains mute spectator to the plight of farmers: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda raised the issue of Bajra prices and said that while millet is once again being sold at a rate lower than the MSP, the BJP-JJP government is watching the plight of the farmers as a mute spectator.



Hooda, who reached Rewari on Friday to participate in a function organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav’s father Late Rao Abhay Singh. Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria, state president Chaudhary Udaibhan, senior leader Anil Shastri, and MLA Rao Chiranjeev were also present. On this occasion, a book based on the life of Rao Abhay Singh was also released and leaders highlighted his contribution to society.

Hooda expressed concern over the condition of the farmers of entire Haryana, including south Haryana. He said the farmer grows his crop with great difficulty after many months of hard work, and saving it from the weather.

“The MSP is announced by the government before every crop season, but the government announcement remains only on paper and farmers do not get full price for their crops. The MSP of Bajra on paper is Rs 2500 per quintal while the market rate in Mandis is just Rs 1800-1900 per quintal.”

Farmers are facing a loss of Rs 600 to 700 per quintal. The procurement has not yet been started by the government. The government should purchase soon and compensate the farmers for the low rate,” the former chief minister said.

Hooda said that today farmers from Sirsa, Fatehabad to Ambala are demanding compensation for damage caused by floods, but the government is not ready to listen to them.

“Farmers have to agitate on the road because the government is not listening. The Congress had also raised this issue in the Assembly, but the government appeared to be running away from its responsibility,” he said. He said farmers are being cheated continuously in the name of schemes like PM Fasal Bima and Bhavantar Bharpayi Yojna.

“The government started Bhavantar Yojana and crop insurance to avoid MSP and the responsibility of paying compensation. This scheme has been started only with the aim of giving benefits of thousands of crores to insurance companies. Farmers face disappointment and loss in every season,” he stated.

Addressing people, Hooda said that the Congress got all development works done, including train running to Rewari, and the approval of AIIMS in Rewari was also done during the Congress’ tenure. “No new development work was done during the BJP government. The government could not even build the AIIMS, already approved. This is the reason why all communities of Haryana, including Rewari, have made up their mind to vote out the present government and form the Congress government again in the state. The coming government in the state will be of Congress,” he added.