Govt rejects Oppn’s claims on offshore mining in Kerala

New Delhi: Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s allegations that offshore mining is impacting the fishermen community of Kerala, saying the mining activity is yet to begin.

Moreover, he said that out of 13 offshore blocks, only three are in Kerala and that too, they are beyond 12 nautical miles, which comes under the exclusive economic zones.

He said when the mining has not yet started, “How you are saying that it is impacting the fishermen”.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on hardships faced by the fishermen community, the minister said the government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of the fishermen.

He accused the previous Congress government of framing a law on offshore mining.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the cancellation of tenders permitting offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Flagging the threat to marine life, the Congress leader has said opening up offshore mining blocks to private players without any rigorous assessment of its impact was concerning.

Listing out steps taken by the NDA government, Singh said that measures like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) are helping the fishermen of the country.

“The government has extended the fishing harbours in Kerala and under the FIDF, infrastructure development is being promoted,” he said, adding that funds have been provided for new boats and fishing nets.

Due to the government’s steps, the country’s fish production has increased to 184.02 lakh tonnes from 95.7 lakh tonnes in 2013-14, he added.