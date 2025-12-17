Govt reinforces multi-faceted approach against synthetic drug use and abuse

NEW DELHI: The government has reiterated its comprehensive approach towards addressing drug abuse/drug trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, specially focusing on synthetic drugs, it was informed in the Lok Sabha.

In a written response, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, noted: “The National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, designed by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, in 2012, has a holistic approach towards ensuring control over the use of such substances for medical and scientific purposes while enforcing strict control over their diversion, trafficking, and abuse.

The policy has a well-thought-out approach and includes awareness generation, treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration through government and a network of non-governmental organisations implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The policy also includes conducting national surveys on a regular basis to monitor the trends of abuse and provide evidence-based interventions accordingly.”

In a move aimed at reducing the manufacture and smuggling of synthetic drugs, the government has listed 18 additional precursor chemicals under Schedule B and Schedule C of the Regulation of Controlled Substances Order on January 23, 2025, which brings the number of controlled substances to 45.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has provided a list of companies that have been allocated Unique Registration Numbers of precursor chemicals to the states, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau.