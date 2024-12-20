Govt reimposes Protected Area Permit in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram

Imphal: The Ministry of Home Affairs has reinstated the Protected Area Permit (PAP) system in Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram, citing security concerns related to cross-border movement from neighbouring countries.

According to a state government statement released late Wednesday, foreign visitors to Manipur will now face enhanced monitoring and must obtain the mandatory Protected Area Permit as stipulated under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The reimposition of these regulations marks a return to stricter border control measures in these northeastern states. Would you like me to provide more context about the Protected Area Permit system or its implications?

The statement also said that the state government has taken notice of the warning issued by an organisation which asked Chief Minister N Biren Singh not to travel to Senapati district to attend a cultural programme by passing through Kangpokpi district by road.

It stated “Upon investigation, it has been found that no such organization (Kuki Zo Council) exists in Manipur. The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable.”

The statement said that police are actively looking into this matter and an FIR will be lodged to ascertain the true nature and intent behind such misleading activities. The government also advised the people “to exercise caution and not to pay heed to statements or claims from organisations of dubious origins, which have been surfacing recently with the apparent intention of creating confusion and unrest.” It said that the state government is committed to maintaining peace and

harmony in the state and advised citizens to remain vigilant and trust only credible sources of information.