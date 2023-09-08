Govt ready to offer AI-based DIKSHA to global leaders

New Delhi: After winning global accolades for the success of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to offer the services of AI-based DIKSHA mobile app to the global leaders at the G-20 summit that kick-started in the national capital on Friday.



DIKSHA, which is a national digital infrastructure for teachers, students and parents, is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the PM e-Vidya scheme that was launched by the PM in 2017.

Besides the availability of teaching materials for class one to class 12, the app has a special feature to solve the queries of students within a few seconds.

The AI-based Tara boat helps in solving the problems of mathematics, history, science or any other subject for which a query is raised through voice message. It acts as a mobile tutor without paying any cost.

Given that there is a demand for adoption of UPI from several foreign countries, we have also showcased the new product to global leaders who are participating in the G-20 summit, said Sohan Nautiyal, who is programme director at National e-governance Division (NeGD) under

the MeitY.

‘Presently, 160 million people have enrolled at DIKSHA portal and about 3 lakh contents are available at the portal for all those who have enrolled on it for free.

All the books of NCERT, books of different state boards, comic books, etc are available at the portal,’ he said.

‘The AI-based Tara boat application is student friendly and it acts on voice command. The user has to read out the problem and Tara boat would transcript that query in the right format and provide the solution in a stepwise format through message by using the platform of WhatsApp or any other platform.

The answers can also be converted into voice messages,’ the official said.

‘As like UPI, the DIKSHA app is available for foreign countries. The language and study materials can be customised as per their requirements. We are waiting for global leaders to visit the stall and take a look,’ he said.