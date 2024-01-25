Govt ready to discuss all issues as per rules, say Meghwal

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Parliament’s Budget session, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the government was ready to discuss all issues as per rules.

The Budget session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced, begins on January 31 and will conclude on February 9.

Responding to a question on the opposition’s allegation that the government was not allowing it to raise issues in the House, the minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs said, “We are ready to discuss every issue that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha decide under the rules.”

The President will address the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Interim Budget will be presented on February 1. There will be a debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address followed by a discussion on the Interim Budget, he said.

Responding to a question on the opposition raking up the issue of

suspension of nearly

150 MPs from both the Houses, Meghwal, who also heads the law ministry, said all parties had agreed with the Speaker on not bringing placards in the House.

Despite the assurance, they displayed placards and disrupted proceedings.