Govt reaches out to pol parties on Justice Varma’s removal

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday underlined the government’s resolve to take all political parties on board in moving an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, saying corruption in the judiciary cannot be approached through a “political prism”.

He said the government wants the exercise aimed at axing Justice Varma, embroiled in a case of alleged corruption and indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed committee, a “collaborative effort”.

Rijiju told reporters here that he has already initiated discussions with all political parties to bring the motion in Parliament’s Monsoon session, starting from July 21, against the Allahabad High Court judge.

He said the government wants all parties to “jointly” move the motion to remove Justice Varma.

Rijiju said he will reach out to smaller parties, while all major parties have already been informed about the plan to bring a motion of impeachment against Justice Varma.

“The government feels that the matter related to corruption is not one political party’s agenda. It is a stand of all parties to fight against the menace of corruption, whether it is the judiciary or any other space,” he said.

The minister underlined that the government would like to take all political parties on board on the issue as corruption in the judiciary cannot be approached through a “political prism”.

He said most parties will revert after discussing the issue internally.

To a query, Rijiju said the decision on whether the motion will be brought in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha will be taken based on the business of each House.

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, once a motion to remove a judge is admitted in any of the Houses, the speaker or the chairman, as the case may be, will constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grounds on which the removal (or, in popular term, impeachment) has been sought.