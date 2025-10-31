Govt pushing farmers to doorstep of death, alleges Uddhav; seeks immediate farm loan waiver

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of pushing farmers to "doorstep of death" and demanded a farm loan waiver at the earliest.

In a statement, the former state chief minister said farmers want their damaged agricultural lands to be made cultivable again, but the government was doing nothing about it.

Heavy rains and subsequent flooding in parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, in September, led to large-scale crop losses with the fertile soil on their farmland getting washed away.

"The government is pushing the farmers to the doorstep of death. It should stop the game of deceiving farmers and give immediate farm loan waiver," Thackeray said.

He was reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's remark on Thursday that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year. The CM made the announcement after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bachchu Kadu, who is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver.

Fadnavis also said that a high-level committee has been formed under his principal economic advisor Pravin Pardeshi to recommend short-term and long-term measures aimed at freeing farmers from recurring debt traps and improving their living standards.

Thackeray said there are reports of farmers dying by suicide in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra.

"Will the government wait till June and take the responsibility of farmers' suicide?" he asked.

"Farmers are completely wrecked. Can there be any apt time to waive loan? Still the government is resorting to delaying tactics in announcing a loan waiver," he said.

Thackeray said the government has fooled farmers and bought time till June.

"What kind of study will the Pardeshi committee conduct? If the loan will be waived next June then what about the loan this year. Will the farmers get a loan for the rabi crop?" he asked.

The former CM said the government has announced assistance of thousands of crores, but how much money has been deposited in the accounts of the farmers is the question.