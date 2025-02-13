Govt provides social security to 92 crore people: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the government provides social security to 92 crore people or 65 percent of the country’s population.

Replying to a supplementary oral question in Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said, “About a decade ago, social security was provided to 18 percent people in the country who are pensionable.”

Today, he said, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has provided social security to 48 percent people.

“This excludes beneficiaries under various social security schemes of states. If we add food security in this then 65 percent people are getting social security. India is providing social security to 92 crore people in the country,” he said.

He informed the House that the government has provided food security to 80 crore people and about 60 crore people get Rs 5 lakh of health assurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

People above the age of 70 years and gig workers are also brought under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. About 65 crore people are getting health security under the scheme, he said, adding that the government is also running a widow pension scheme and old age pension schemes. He said, “Today, 92 crore people or 65 percent of country’s population, are getting one or more than one social security benefits.”

About the National Pension Scheme for Traders and Self Employed Persons, which was launched in September, 2019, he told the House that retail traders/shopkeepers and self-employed persons get the benefit of this scheme. He informed the House that 60 lakh people are members of this scheme under which members contribute and government matches that contribution. The members get pension at the age of 60 years under the scheme.