Govt proposes online portal to streamline certification, access to assistive technology

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed setting up an online Assistive Technology Portal for certification, procurement, tracking, distribution, and grievance monitoring as part of the draft rules to regulate standards and accessibility of assistive devices for persons with disabilities.

The draft Assistive Technology (Standards and Accessibility) Rules, 2025 lay down a comprehensive framework covering classification, certification, procurement, affordability, user safety, and integration of assistive technology into existing health and social welfare schemes.

The rules classify assistive technology into three categories of essential (such as wheelchairs, spectacles, hearing aids), specialised (such as screen readers, prosthetics, cochlear implants), and emerging (such as AI-enabled devices, robotics, brain-computer interface systems).

All assistive products will need to conform to standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or another notified authority before being made available for use.

Certification will be carried out by competent authorities designated by the Centre, with phased implementation depending on device categories. Manufacture, import, storage, and distribution will also have to comply with other applicable laws. The draft said the government procurement of such devices will be through transparent tendering processes, sourcing only from certified manufacturers.

Essential devices may require prescriptions, customisation, or fitting, and distribution will be linked with public health logistics and medical supply chains to ensure timely availability at district and regional levels, the guidelines said.

For affordability, the Centre and states will frame schemes offering subsidies, reimbursements, and insurance coverage, including repair, replacement, and reimbursement where users bear costs directly.