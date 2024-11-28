Govt promotes diverse tourism to UTs

New Delhi: Under the new tourism initiatives in Union Territory (UTs), the central government is actively promoting divergent tourist experiences and contributing to local economies. Included in these are astro-tourism, eco-tourism, heritage and cultural, wellness, spiritual, adventure, monsoon, experience, and more. Of late, unique categories added are border tourism, tribal and rural tourism, cruise tourism, and lastly, destination wedding tourism, among others.

Its flag projects include the setting up of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Ladakh’s first-ever Dark Sky Reserve, to encourage the business of astro-tourism. DNH &DD has developed world-class seafronts, river fronts, and tent cities with an aim to attract visitor interest. Puducherry is upgrading MICE infrastructure, and Ladakh is offering new trekking routes on adventure tourism.

Offbeat tourist destinations have been identified in Jammu & Kashmir, and inter-city tourism circuits are being established in Chandigarh.