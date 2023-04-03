Govt presents misleading figures to hide real situation: BS Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the government is deliberately presenting roundabout and misleading figures regarding the budget and debt so that the public does not get to know the real situation.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, Hooda challenged the claims of the government through figures and said there is a big contradiction in the figures presented by the government itself. “For example, in 2020-21, the government presented an estimated budget of Rs 1,55,645 crore. Later it was revised to 1,53,384 crores. The original budget was further reduced to 1,35,909 crores. Similarly, the estimated budget for 2022-23 was 1,77,235 crores, which was revised to 1,64,807 crores.

“If we talk about loans, in 2020-21, the government told that the state has a debt of Rs 2,27,697 crore. Whereas in the CAG report, the debt was stated to be Rs 2,79,967 crores and according to the RBI, this debt was Rs 2,62,331 crores. Similarly, in 2022-23, the government showed a debt of Rs 2,43,701 crore across the state, whereas according to the RBI, this debt was Rs 2,87,266 crore. That is, a difference of 44,513 crores was seen in the official data itself,” he pointed out.