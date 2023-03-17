‘Govt planning to expand radar stations for coastal security’

new delhi: The government on Thursday informed the Parliament that coastal monitoring and surveillance are being carried out on a real-time basis by the Indian Coast Guard around India’s coastline through a Chain of Static Sensors (CSS) consisting of 46 radar stations.



In a written reply to a question of YSRCP Lok Sabha members M V V Satyanarayana and Chinta Anuradha, junior defence minister Ajay Bhatt mentioned that the government is also planning to expand the radar stations to boost coastal security.

“Steps taken by the government to strengthen the coastal security and to protect the vulnerable coastal ecosystem from further climatic degradation, inter-alia, include

patrolling, surveillance, exercises, community interactions, social campaigns on marine pollution and oil

spill control,” Bhatt mentioned in the reply.

He also added that these radars have been installed since 2011 and there are no known harmful effects on the environment.

The Coastal Surveillance Radar is the primary sensor for Integrated Coastal Surveillance System (ICSS).

It is capable of detecting sub 20 meter boats such as county boats, dinghies and fishing vessels in heavy sea clutter environments in all weather conditions.

It has a networking facility to operate either remotely or locally. Primarily, radar operates in X band and

S-band during inclement weather.